Irving Williams III M.D., also known as “Doc” to many in the community, passed away peacefully on Jan. 17, 2023, at the age of 94. He was surrounded by family and the wonderful, caring professionals at Evangelical Hospital, an institution that was close to his heart. He is survived by his son, Scott Irving Williams; daughters, Christine Valentine and Jennifer Frost Williams; grandchildren, Rachel, Daniel, Forrest, Justin, Kendall and Natalie; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Irv was born Aug. 12, 1928, in Buffalo, N.Y., to Mary Pauline Frost and Irving Williams Jr. He graduated from The Nichols School and Bucknell University where he met his sweetheart and future wife, Eleanor Leiper. Irv and Ellie were married June 24, 1950, at her ancestral home in Blauvelt, N.Y. After a short time in the business world, Irv decided to change direction and enrolled in medical school at the University of Buffalo. He completed his residency in the U.S. Army as a flight surgeon. In 1962, Irv and Ellie moved to Lewisburg where he opened his medical practice as a general practitioner. Irv delivered babies, set broken bones and cared for people of all ages. Making house calls was part of everyday life for doctors at that time. Later in his career, Irv studied to become an anesthesiologist. For many years, he spent his mornings in the Surgery Department at Evangelical Hospital and afternoons at his family practice office which was built into the lower level of his home. The construction of their home and the antique collection that it held was a passion Irv and Ellie shared. A replica of an early Pennsylvania farmhouse, they enjoyed traveling the Northeast to bring their design ideas to life.
Irv’s values and work ethic were shaped in part by time spent at the family cottage on the French River in Ontario. There he learned to problem solve with limited resources and take care of others all while having a lot of fun. For many years, he was the summer doctor whom residents and cottagers sought out to remove fish hooks, sew up wounds and give medical advice. He welcomed newcomers to the area with guidance on everything from navigating the waters to weather to the best way to cook walleye. Irv and Ellie enjoyed sharing the natural beauty of his family’s summer home.
In Lewisburg, Irv devoted countless hours to the establishment of Packwood House Museum. Over the years, he and Ellie helped with many exhibits and fundraisers and served in leadership positions. Always interested in his beloved Bucknell, he often attended university sporting events. He and Ellie hosted alumni gatherings at their Lewisburg home with their own special flair.
A man of multiple talents and wide ranging interests, Irv enjoyed sailing, fishing, skiing and collecting antiques, especially clocks which earned him the nickname the “Clock Doctor.” One of his greatest joys was nurturing his Golden Retrievers including a beautiful litter of eight puppies.
Irv was blessed to have an exceptional group of caregivers who helped him through his final months. For that, his family is truly grateful.
A joint service to remember Irv and Ellie will be held at a later date. The time of Ellie’s death coincided with the outbreak of the COVID pandemic, preventing a memorial at that time.
Memorial donations can be made to Evangelical Community Hospital.