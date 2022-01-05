Isabel L. Yorks, 92, of Selinsgrove, formerly of Oriole, entered into the Church Triumphant Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.
She was born Dec. 9, 1929, to the late Alfred and Edna Mantle. She was married to Thomas E. Yorks for 50 years. He preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Nevin, Paul, and Boyd Mantle; and her sister, Gertrude Leer.
She is survived by her sons, Joseph N. (Barbara) and Jeffry T.; and her daughters, Janeen P. (Stephen) Schramm, Theresa A. (Rodney) Wheeland, JuliAnn E. (Alfred) Boggs, and Jodi I. (J.D.) Heck; as well as 10 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two brothers, Ralph and Clair (Carol) Mantle; and two sisters, Marjorie Lee and Carol (Dale) Straub.
Her greatest love was her family. She enjoyed quilting and gardening and singing in the church choir. Music was very important to her. She also loved to collect angels. Her unconditional love and caring spirit made her a friend that you could count on. She was loved by everyone who knew her and will be sorely missed.
She was a member of the Oval United Methodist Church in Oval, Pa. Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 8, from 9 to 10 a.m. at the church, where the service will begin at 10 a.m. with her son, the Rev. Joseph Yorks officiating.
A graveside service follows in the Oval Cemetery.
In keeping with Mom’s unconditional love, consider passing along an act of kindness in her memory.
