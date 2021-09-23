Isabell M. Holton, 73, of Middle Road, Middleburg, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at her home.
She was born April 5, 1948, in White Springs, a daughter of the late Joseph and Charlotte (Stere) Long. On Dec. 1, 1976, she married Albert A. Holton Sr. who survives.
Isabell enjoyed fishing, camping, playing Bingo, and found special pleasure in taking car rides.
Surviving in addition to her husband are three daughters and one son-in-law, Penny Babbits, Melissa Holton and Tammy and Michael Koonsman; a son, Albert A. Holton Jr.; 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son, Ricky Johnson; two brothers and one sister.
A celebration of Isabell's life, conducted by Al Bingaman, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Shikellamy State Park Marina.
Contributions to honor her memory American Cancer Society,
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.