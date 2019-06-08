Isabella O. Erlston, a resident of Picture Rocks, went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 5, 2019. Isabella was born July 5, 1928, in Northumberland. She was a resident of the Highlands Nursing Facility in Laporte for seven months.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Erlston and parents Harry and Carrie Hummel; a brother, George Hummel; and sisters, Grace Young and Dorothy Wagner.
Surviving are a daughter, Candie L. Kilgus (husband Jeffery), of Picture Rocks, with whom she lived for many years. Also surviving are her siblings, Harry Hummel, of Northumberland and Mary Lou Brooks, of Florida. Isabella also had three grandchildren, Christopher Buckles, of Williamsport, Cory Buckles, of Montoursvillle, and Sarah Wade, of Waynesburg, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Peyton and Lilly; and three step-great-grandchildren, Alex, Noah and Paige, residing in Ohio.
Isabella was a member of the Picture Rocks United Methodist Church in Picture Rocks but attended her first church, The First Baptist Church in Northumberland, when she was still able to drive.
Whether called by the names Izzy, Bell, Grammy or Old Grammy, she enjoyed especially her family, bowling, bingo, and painting. Never a person to be in the spotlight, Isabella was always one to help without being asked. She used her life in the service of others, especially her family. A quiet, gentle, kind person who will be sorely missed by all who’s lives she touched.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, June 10, at the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 309 Water St., Northumberland, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m.
Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery, Northumberland.