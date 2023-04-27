Isadora G. Herrick, 52, of Richfield, went to be with her Lord, Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born March 13, 1971, in Mexico City, a daughter of the late Hosea and Maria Guadalupe (de Alva) Garcia. In 2005, she married Brent R. Herrick who survives.
After raising her sons, she was employed in in-home care giving.
She attended the Beavertown God's Missionary Church.
Isadora will be remembered as an excellent cook. The great joy of her life was her sons and especially her grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her husband are five sons, Zachary (Lindsey) Herrick, Wade (Sydney) Herrick, Lynford (Joanna) Herrick, Colby Herrick and Vincent Herrick; five grandchildren, Weston, Maleigh, Morgan, Madelin, and Raelyn; and one sister, Magali Garcia.
A viewing will be held Sunday, April 30, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Beavertown God's Missionary Church followed by the funeral at 3 with Rev. James Plank, Rev. Solomon Shaffer, Rev. Nick Rine, and Rev. Cameron Going officiating.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Contributions to honor Isadora's memory may be made to the Beavertown God's Missionary Church, 1653 Creek Road, Middleburg, PA 17842.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.