At PPL, we’ve been listening to your feedback and making improvements to some of the most important customer touchpoints, including your bills and our website.
Beginning last month, your PPL bill looks a little different.
We’ve redesigned our bills to make them easier to read and find the account information that is most important to you.
You’re now able to see which company supplies your electricity and compare your current rate to PPL’s Price to Compare. That’s the rate you pay if you don’t choose a supplier and receive PPL’s default service instead. (Remember, PPL delivers your electricity, but in Pennsylvania you can shop around for a supplier that’s right for you.)
In addition to supplier information, you can review a year-over-year comparison of your electricity use so you can make more informed energy choices to save money. Of course, you can still view your current balance, due dates, payment options and more.
Self-serve: pplelectric.comOur redesigned bill isn’t the only thing that’s fresh and new. If you’ve been to pplelectric.com recently, you’ve probably noticed a few changes as well.
It has an updated design and more intuitive navigation, so it’s easier than ever to find what you are looking for.
What’s more, we’ve made improvements to the self-service areas of the site. That means you can handle your everyday transactions without having to pick up the phone. You can make a payment, sign up for a payment arrangement, report an outage, manage your energy use, and much more. To get started, visit pplelectric.com and click on “sign in.” Then, choose “create new web profile” and follow the prompts. You’ll be ready to go in three quick steps.
The site is mobile friendly, so check it out on your phone, tablet or laptop today!
Once you sign up for a web profile, consider going paperless too. Paperless billing will save you time and money by allowing you to skip the stamps and pay online in just a few clicks. It’s secure, convenient and, with all the paper we’ll save, it’s good for the planet too.
Tracie Witter is a regional affairs director for PPL Electric Utilities.