Some years ago, a great mentor and friend told a story of standing with a groom and groomsmen just before walking out into a packed sanctuary for a Saturday afternoon wedding — which aren’t all that common anymore. However, the pastor, as she stood there, whispered, “Boy, it would be great to see all these people on Sunday morning.” The groom, who was standing close behind her, heard her and whispered back, “Well, church really isn’t our thing anymore.” Ouch.
Recently, while planning a church service and asking our youth to make a special effort to be there on Sunday as a part of our Confirmation Class, I was informed of a school meeting scheduled for the same time for all parents, coaches, and athletes planning to play spring sports. I sighed. This is a Holy Day. I understand “separation of church and state.” Yet, in some ways it still feels disrespectful to schedule something on a day of rest. and I wonder, have we taught our children and youth that church is not really “their thing” anymore, because we don’t make whatever faith community we are a part of — or say we identify with — a priority over other things?
None of this is new. While school systems, by law, are not supposed to sanction practices on Sundays, it continues with coaches calling practices that are “voluntary.” But you can bet — and I’ve heard it has happened — that if you don’t come to a “voluntary” Sunday practice — coaches have benched players for being absent.
I played sports in school. And, yes, it was a (very) long time ago when I played Little League, ran track, played in the school band, sang in the choir, held class offices (even president of a few). I was busy in school and I was raised that I was to respect the Holiness of all faiths. Schools and parents played a role in that, Holy time was to be respected because to be a part of a faith community was just as important — if not more important to some of us — as any sport or extracurricular activity. Even for those of no faith, time with family who molded them by example of living in grace and love was important. There doesn’t seem to be a lot of that anymore.
Churches, I know, can be equally as divisive as sports or other events — even more so, at times. However, I hold out hope that church is a place of love, compassion, welcome, grace and safety for all people, and maybe if we were like that in all churches, it would be a place people of all ages would want to be.
I hold out hope that learning those things whether in a faith community or a familial community adds a dimension to our lives that no sports team, school or social club or organization can. Faith communities, I hope, form safe space communities for a life-time. When we fall away or don’t practice as we once did, there is grace. You are never “off the team.” When you have disagreements or get angry, grace and love prevail, not being benched or ostracized. and there is really no star church member, no one gets all the playing time and others serve as “bench-warmers.” There is a place and a job for everyone. It’s how I believe God created us to be in community. Each one a part of the body.
I know it’s not “everybody’s thing,” however, I believe if we, as churches and faith communities, create a safe space for all, if we provide what other options cannot, maybe, just maybe, it will be “everybody’s thing” to be a part of a faith community. Maybe parents will want to say, “you know, I need my child(ren) to be a part of their faith community, too, and if missing a practice on Sunday or a Holy Day means they can’t participate, then that’s going to have to be the case. We see the need to educate our children in every aspect of life and exploring their faith is just as — if not more — important than trying to beat-out someone to be on the team.
This also tells me that as faith community leaders, we have our work cut-out for us, too. We need to share the good news, not the divisive words of marginalization. We need to “walk the talk.” We need to live in a way that makes others want to find the safety, security, love, grace and fellowship of our faith communities, and we need to keep practicing service to others, too. We, too, need to show love and respect. We, too, need to be mindful of a community that welcomes everyone through every aspect and time of their life. We need, I believe, to be a stable influence of love and grace and community for generations to come.
Peace be with you.
Pastor Timothy Hogan-Palazzo is pastor at Saint Paul’s Community United Church of Christ in Milton. Email him at pastortim@spuccwm.org