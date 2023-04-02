If you haven’t seen it, go find the photo taken by Nicole Hester of The Tennessean in the aftermath of the latest school shooting.
The one of the little girl, maybe 6 or 7, hand pressed against the window of her bus in Nashville. The anguish on her face makes you want to cry with her.
Her life, and the lives of dozens of others in the Covenant School will never, ever be the same. An innocence lost before she ever really knew it was there.
Shame on us for letting this happen over and over.
If this commentary feels repetitive, that is because it is. I’m tired of feeling like I am writing the same thing a few times a year, trying to find the words — again — and running into the same wall of Second Amendment garbage.
As always, the same thought pops into the head: What are we doing?
We have all seen the data about these types of tragedies almost always happen exclusively in the United States. We have all heard the same plea from politicians, those who beg for change and those who offer the similar refrain that it’s too soon, emotions still too raw to sort out why this happened.
When things calm down we can talk about it, they say. The problem? Things never calm down.
One of the more striking responses about this latest shooting last week came from Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett, who said the quiet part out loud — the stuff people usually don’t say in front of the camera. He said the shooting at the Covenant School that left six dead along with the shooter was “a horrible, horrible situation and we’re not gonna fix it. Criminals are going to be criminals.”
Watching the video a few times, it almost seems like Burchett said it in a frustrating tone understanding that nothing will be done. He doesn’t come off snarky, he comes off exasperated.
What is agonizingly apparently is that the chances of doing something — big or small — to make a difference so we can go to school, the grocery story, a concert, to a movie, a club, to work or a church and feel safe are pretty minuscule. The chances that this happens again, because someone who should have never had the type of gun involved in almost each and every one of these massacres, is 100 percent.
It will happen again and the circle begins again.
The cycle of breaking news, IDing the shooter and innocent victims, outrage, thoughts and prayers, learning the shooter likely got the guns legally but was dealing with mental issues, screams of “we need gun laws” vs. chants of “shall not be infringed,” followed by a quieting of the story until it tragically repeats itself.
Why is this acceptable? And make no mistake, these mass shootings have become acceptable in America. They have been since 20 6- and 7-year olds were killed in an elementary school in Connecticut 10 years ago and collectively, we didn’t do anything.
Again, what are we doing?
Typing these words again feels like a waste of time. The fact that people who can make a difference won’t even try is excruciatingly disappointing.
The money is too good. The power is too good. The gig is too good.
Quite frankly, this continued reaction is grossly negligent. The scary thing is wondering what it actually might take to create the change we pine for.
