Ivan Dale Parker, of Selinsgrove, completed his earthly travels and went home to his Creator on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
Ivan was born to Ammon Frank Parker and Mary Helen Parker on Thursday, May 6, 1937, in Union Township, Snyder County.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Louise (Wolf) Parker; a son, Steven Duane Parker and his wife Jeanne Elizabeth of Selinsgrove; a daughter, Jane Louise Grove and her husband Michael E. of Mifflinburg; four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
He requests there be no viewing and no services. Ivan requests that people who survive him, remember him as they desire. He also requests that only his immediate family survivors, whom he loves without limitation, be in attendance as they desired and are able to attend the final deposition of his remains.
