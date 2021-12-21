Ivan Leroy Yoder, 75, of 34 Faylor Lane, Winfield, went to be with his Lord and Savior at 3:32 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
He was born April 5, 1946, in Belleville, a son of the late Jesse and Fannie (Sharp) Yoder. On Oct. 9, 1965, in Aroda, Virginia, he married Lydia A. Yoder, who survives.
Ivan was a member of the Buffalo Community Church, Lewisburg.
He was dearly loved by his family, friends, neighbors, and church community. The love Ivan had for them was apparent as well. His passions and talents in life included restoring tractors, farming, raising horses and going for coffee with friends. Ivan enjoyed working alongside both of his sons in carpentry and farming. The incredible legacy he left behind will be forever a part of those who knew him. He touched the lives of others with his kindness, sense of humor and laughter. Ivan loved the Lord with all of his heart and lived a life that was glorifying to God. His desire in his last days was to speak to others about the gospel and the gift of salvation. Ivan will be dearly missed.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 56 years are two sons and daughters-in-law, Rodney and Deborah Yoder of Milton, and their children, Madeline (Devin) Esch, Ayden, Eli, and Seth Yoder; and Ivan Jr. and Wendy Yoder of Winfield, and their children, Jayden and Darren Yoder; two daughters and sons-in-law, Lillian and Wayne Yoder of Winfield, and their children, Derrick (Diane) Yoder, Brandon (Emily) Yoder, Caleb, Jordan, Lanae, Monica, and Bryce Yoder, and Wanda and Dave Hurst of Mifflinburg, and their children, Amanda (Luke) Flickinger, Hope (Philip) Hostetler, and Shawn (Katie) Hurst; 14 great-grandchildren, five brothers and sisters-in-law, Joe and Carol Yoder of Woodstock, Illinois, John and Lucille Yoder of Waynesboro, Leon and Jane Yoder of Chambersburg, Mark and Miriam Yoder of Heron, Montana, and Marvin and Irene Yoder of Milton; four sisters and one brother-in-law, Elsie Byler of Belleville, Fannie Byler of Grove City, Minnesota, Mae Yoder of Lewisburg, and Ruth and Lewis Yoder of Milton.
He was preceded in death by four brothers, Sylvanus, Urie, Jess, and David Yoder; two brothers-in-law, Sam Byler, and Alvin Byler; and one sister-in-law, Audrey Yoder.
Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at the Buffalo Community Church, 4445 Hoffa Mill Road, Lewisburg, where the funeral will be conducted at 11 with Pastor Lester Diller officiating.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
