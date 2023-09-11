J J Walter, 63, of Nanticoke, entered into eternal rest, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
He was born Oct. 22, 1959, in Sunbury, a son of the late Robert E. Walter Sr. and Ruth (Moyer) DiDomenico. He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Antonio “Tony” DiDomenico.
J J was a 1977 graduate of Selinsgrove Area High School and SUN Area Vo-Tech, where he studied drafting. After graduation he became employed with Wood-Mode, Kreamer, for 40 years. At the time of his death, he was employed by Werner, as a truck driver.
He had a passion for AMC cars, restoring Javelins, and attending car shows. In his younger years he bowled, played Nazarene Softball, coached his son’s Little League team, enjoyed camping, and riding motorcycle. He loved and adored his grandchildren and his furbabies, past and present.
He is survived by his wife, Lorrie (Glover) Walter of Middleburg; two sons and daughters-in-law, Joshua and Stephanie Walter of Coal Township and Jarret and Hope Walter of Nanticoke; three grandchildren, Maddie Scheffler, Dakota and Evelynn Walter; four brothers, Robert “Bud” (Kathy) Walter, Wayde (Brenda) Walter, Ray (Jacque) Crissman, and Ben (Angela) Walter of Allentown; stepmother, Barbara (Dennis) Adams of Shamokin Dam, and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at the Selinsgrove Church of the Nazarene, 543 W. Sassafras St. Selinsgrove, with Pastor Bill Foss officiating.
J J struggled with depression. If you need help with depression or suicidal thoughts, please reach out to https://988lifeline.org or dial 988.
J J was not a flower person, but if you would like to make a contribution for his grandchildren, or a mental health organization, please contact the family or the church. Hug your loved ones today.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.