J. Robert Burns, 83, of Danville, Pa., died peacefully on April 30, 2021, at his home surrounded by family. Born July 7, 1937, in Norristown, Pa., he was a son of the late Jesse E. P. and Ruth E. (Holt) Burns.
Bob was a graduate of Royersford High School, 1959 graduate of Ursinus College and a 1963 graduate of Hahnemann Medical School. He initially wanted to join his father in general practice but the Vietnam War intervened. After completing his medical residency at the Lahey Clinic under the Berry Plan, he joined the Air Force at USAF Hospital Scott for two years followed by a research fellowship at the Mayo Clinic. He and his wife Janet (Kirchhof) Burns moved to Danville in 1971 where he joined the Department of Pulmonary Medicine at Geisinger Medical Center.
Dr. Burns founded the Department of Critical Care Medicine and developed a model of care within the Intensive Care Unit that was unique among this country’s teaching hospitals. It was visionary, reflecting basic elements of the Geisinger Culture, a model in which a full-time staff of dedicated intensivists work side-by-side with physicians and surgeons of multiple specialties caring for critically ill patients. This closed staff, multi-disciplinary model of care is now recognized as the ideal standard of ICU care.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, bicycling, hiking and golf. He was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family and grandchildren at their vacation home in Cammal on Pine Creek.
Surviving are his wife, Janet (Kirchhof) Burns of Spring City; his son Bryan Douglas Burns of Haymarket, Va., and his wife Suzanne (Slease) Burns of Milton; three grandchildren — Whitney Elizabeth Burns, Kellie Suzanne Burns and Jackson E.H. Burns; a brother, Bruce L. Burns, his wife Norma; and sister Barbara Jean Urner and husband David.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family and burial will be held privately at the Cammal Community Cemetery.
Those wishing to honor Bob’s life may make a donation to the Northcentral Pennsylvania Conservancy, PO box 2083, Williamsport, PA 17703 — an organization near to his heart.