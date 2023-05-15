Jack H. Knepp, 92, of McClure, passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023, at his daughter’s residence in Middleburg.
He was born Aug. 26, 1930, in McClure, a son of the late Willis H. and Selma (Rauch) Knepp. He was married to the former Jacqueline McBride who preceded him in death.
Jack was a graduate of McClure High School. He then went on to work in real estate and was the owner of the McClure Insurance Agency.
He was a member of McClure United Methodist Church.
Jack enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was an avid supporter of his grand and great-grandchildren’s sporting events.
He is survived by one son, Daniel (Shelley) Knepp; one daughter, Deborah (Carl) Sauer; seven grandchildren, Jodi (Tim) Mee of Greenlawn, N.Y., Zachary (Ally) Knepp of Middleburg, Amanda (Derek) Oberlin of Robesonia, Ty Knepp of Woodbridge, Va., Christopher (Carla) Sauer of Middleburg, Jake (Jen) Sauer of London, England, Troy (Bethany) Sauer of Dillsburg; 22 great-grandchildren, Emily, Jonathan, Mason, Luke, and Alex Mee, Bella and River Knepp, Sophia, Cael, and Maeve Oberlin, Cole, Carter, Chloe, Cali, Grace, Samuel, Jack, Gunnar, Brandt, Camryn, Sadie, and Blakely Sauer; one sister, Judith (Dr. Joseph) Weader of Danville.
Jack was preceded in death by three brothers, Elrose, Willis Jr., and Gerald Knepp; and one sister, Joy Haines.
Family and friends will be received Friday, May 19, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Kreamer Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown, followed by the funeral at noon.
Burial will follow in McClure Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to honor Jack’s memory may be made to 365 Hospice, 220 Regent Ct., Suite E2, State College, PA 16801, or to a charity of donor’s choice.