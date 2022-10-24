Jack H. Pheasant, 89, of Sunbury and former resident of Elysburg, passed away Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Mountain View Nursing & Rehab, Coal Township, where he had been residing.
He was born April 22, 1933, in McClure, a son of the late Zachariah H. and Nettie E. (DeLong) Pheasant. He was married to Victoria McHenry Pheasant who preceded him in death.
Jack attended McClure area schools. He served in the Army during the Korean War from May 27, 1953, until his honorable discharge on May 13, 1955.
He was co-owner of CSP Office Equipment, Shamokin, retiring in 1990.
Mr. Pheasant was a member of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, Elysburg, and more recently attended Mountain Presbyterian Church, Sunbury.
As an avid outdoorsman, Jack enjoyed hunting, fishing, and competition trap shooting. He was a member of both the Valley Gun and Country Club and the Ralpho Township Fish and Game Club, Elysburg.
Jack is survived by two sons and one daughter-in-law, Terry L. and Krystal Pheasant of Stonington and Jack H. Pheasant Jr. of Mifflinburg; one daughter and son-in-law, Penny L. and Christopher J. Guise of Marion Heights; stepson, Daniel L. McHenry; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and one brother and sister-in-law, Ned and Sarah Pheasant of McClure.
He was preceded in death by his son, Rick G. Pheasant; and his nine siblings.
At Jack’s request there will be no funeral services.
Arrangements are by the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.