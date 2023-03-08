Jack L. Galer, 71, of North Sixth Street, Sunbury, passed away Monday, March 6, 2023, at his home.
Jack was born Oct. 1, 1951, in Sunbury, a son of the late Ella Galer and John Joy. He married Gail Haas who preceded him in death.
He was a 1971 graduate of Shikellamy High School. Jack retired after many years of service as a patient aide from the Danville State Hospital.
Mr. Galer attended Trinity Wesleyan Church, Sunbury.
Jack was an avid bowler and played on team leagues for many years at Strike Zone. He enjoyed being out on the water while boating or fishing.
He is survived by two sons and one daughter-in-law, Jack V. and Sara E. Galer of Lock Haven, Jon C. Galer of Harrisburg; and his grandchildren, Liam and Sophia; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Robert English of Milton, Keith and Cindy English of Montoursville, Marc and Stephanie English of Milton, Lisa and Michael Roup of Danville, Lori Snyder of Sunbury; and his numerous nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.
He was also preceded in death by one son, Shawn Galer.
At Jack's request, there will be no funeral services.
Arrangements are by the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.