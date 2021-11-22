Jack S. Loudenberg, 92, of Chambersburg and formerly of Selinsgrove, passed away Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Magnolias of Chambersburg.
Born Sept. 7, 1929, in Sunbury, he was a son of the late Robert F. and Helen (Slear) Loudenberg.
Jack was a 1952 graduate of Temple University with a Bachelor of Science in Education. Jack attended Temple University on a full football scholarship, where he played all four years. Jack began his career in teaching in Pennsylvania, but moved to Montgomery County, Maryland, in 1963, where he would teach for the following 29 years, retiring in 1992 from Thomas S. Wootton High School, where he taught physical education, driver’s ed., coached the varsity football team, and served as athletic director. Jack also spent 25 summers proudly serving as the manager for the Regency Estates Swim Club. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge No. 22 for more than 60 years, the Tall Cedars of Lebanon, Sunbury Camp in Clinton County, Pa., Susquehanock Hunter’s, Shamokin Fire Company, and Union County Sportsmen’s Club.
His hobbies included hunting, saltwater fishing in the bay, football, Penn State, poker, golf, but especially time with his family, granddaughter, and great-grandchildren. In later years, Jack was still a social butterfly who enjoyed happy hour, playing bingo, and spending time on the porch, people watching.
We love you and will always treasure the countless memories forever Grampy.
Surviving are three children, John M. Loudenberg of Florida, Susan Johnson (husband Peter) of Chambersburg, Pa., and Beth Loudenberg, of Cincinnati, Ohio; a granddaughter, Nikki Aurand (husband Gary) of Chambersburg; two great-grandchildren, Darcy and Wesley Aurand; and a sister, Nancy Forbes.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sheila (Day) Loudenberg in 2000; and his brother, Robert F. Loudenberg Jr.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, at the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, where Chaplain Ed Robinstein will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Interment will be private and at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are encouraged in Jack’s name to the Thomas S. Wootton High School Booster Club, which supports various school programs, the students and coaches. Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.