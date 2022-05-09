Jack V. Galo, 67, a resident of Sunbury, passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022, at his home.
Jack was born Oct. 13, 1954, in New Kensington, Pa., a son of the late Gerald and Freda (Stratton) Galo. In October of 1985 he married Cathy L. Robb and welcomed their daughters soon after.
He was a 1972 graduate of Valley High School in New Kensington. Jack later became self-employed and was well known for being an avid painter, spending time with his children and grandchildren. Wrestling, weight-lifting, sci-fi movies, and making everyone laugh was his favorite pastime.
Jack is survived by his wife, two daughters and one son-in-law, Tiffany M. Funk and husband Ryan, Jessica L. Galo and companion Geoffrey; eight grandchildren, Cassius, Kingston, Calliope, Geoffrey, Kira, Letti, Alexandria, Zendaya, and Bishop who is due in September; three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Gerald Galo and wife Debbie, Roger Galo and wife Debra, and Andrew Galo.
Friends and family may visit from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 12, at the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Daniel Langan officiating.