On June 27, 2023, Jack Vincent “Vince” Riegel passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones after his battle with Parkinson’s. He was 82 years of age. He will be missed more than words can express.
Jack was born in Hummels Wharf on April 24, 1941, a son of the late Hoy Sr. and Hazel (Moyer) Riegel.
Jack attended Selinsgrove High School. He continued his education at Lock Haven University until deciding to enlist in the United States Army, where he served in Germany from 1961-1964. He then returned to his hometown of Selinsgrove.
On May 10, 1969, he married his beloved Janet (Dietz) Riegel. In 1971, he became the proud father of his pride and joy, Kimberly Jo.
Jack worked for the local phone company as a lineman, and later as an engineer for 35 years. After retiring, he chose to drive for USTA for 20 years, where he had the opportunity to share his kindness and genuine compassion for others. His calm demeanor, his wit, and his bravery, even faced with challenges and illness, were just some of his best and dearest traits.
Jack was a member of Union County Sportsmen’s Club. Nearby, along Penns Creek, he and his sidekick, Earl, built their cabin from the ground up. Jack loved nature and loved sharing his love with others. He was an avid boater and fisherman. He liked to hunt, but later in life when his heart grew softer, he simply enjoyed being one with wilderness and surrounded by God’s creatures.
Jack also enjoyed traveling throughout the United States, taking in the sights, stopping for coffee, people watching, and simply being in the moment. His ventures with Jan, and his brother and sister-in-law, Earl and Dee Moyer, were filled with laughter and memories that will last forever.
Jack is survived by his loving wife and daughter, as well as his sister, Pamalee Igoe.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Hoy Riegel Jr.
Jack’s place of rest will be overlooking the countryside at Witmer’s Church in Verdilla. A celebration of life will be held later.
Many thanks to St. Paul’s UCC of Selinsgrove and Evangelical Hospice. Also, many thanks to friends, family, and dear Crystal, for their support and continued support.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jack’s honor to St. Paul’s UCC, 400 N. Market St., Selinsgrove, PA 17870, Hospice of Evangelical, 235 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg, PA 17837, or Union County Sportsmen’s Club, 50 Sportsmen’s Club Lane, Millmont, PA 17845.
Mr. Riegel’s care has been entrusted to the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills.