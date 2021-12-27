Jack Vonley Swank, 75, of Sunbury, passed away Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at home with his wife, Geraldine; grandson, Jacob; and grandson’s significant other, Cheyenne by his side.
He was born March 23, 1946, in Paxinos, a son of the late George L. Swank “Bud” and Mae F. (Snyder) Swank.
Jack attended Shamokin Area High School. He worked and retired from Fleetwood Motor Homes in Elysburg.
Jack was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed reloading ammo, tying fishing flies, camping, woodworking, golfing, spending time at their family-owned cabin, teaching his children, grandchildren, and nephews his hobbies. In his youth, he would ride his white horse Trigger, as well as enjoying life with his family and friends. Jack was a kindhearted person who would not decline help to anyone in need.
Jack was a lifetime member of Keystone Fish and Game Gun Club, a member of The Coon Club, National Rifle Association, and the Union County Sportsman’s Club.
Jack was a devoted husband of 57 years, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle.
Surviving are his wife, Geraldine L. (Culp) Swank; his children, John D. Swank, Shelly A. Swank (fiancé, Joseph Picarelli), Stacy S. Snyder (fiancé, Brian Shaffer), Joelle M. (Swank) Troup (husband, Jerry Troup Jr.); his grandchildren, Jacob P. Swank (significant other, Cheyenne Collier), Jerry K. Troup III, Nadine (Swank) Valiquette (husband, Taiten Valiquette), Megan A. Swank, Breana Snyder, Ethan Shaffer and Steven Shaffer; great-grandchildren, Lila, Griffen, Ryker, Madison, Alayna, and Ashton; his siblings, Betty Maskowski, James Swank, William Swank, Robert Swank, and Dave Swank; and many nephews and nieces.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mae Swank; in-laws, James and Martha Culp; his grandchildren, Timmy Lee Herb, Dylan J. Swank, Charles Snyder III; and brother, Dan Swank “Muttley”.
A visitation will be held from 9:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury, with the funeral beginning at 11 a.m.
Interment will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Keystone Fish and Game Gun Club, 871 Fir Road, Shamokin, PA 17872, in memory of Jack.