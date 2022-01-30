Jackie E. Semerod Sr., 84, of Largo, Fla., passed away Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Largo Medical Center due of COVID.
He was born Sept. 2, 1937, in Mount Carmel, a son of the late William and Verna (Dietz) Semerod.
He was married to the late Barbara A. Williams who passed away Oct. 21, 2014.
Jackie is survived by three children, Jackie Jr. and wife Darlene, of Overlook, Edward of Mount Carmel, and Kimberly Raker Przekop and husband Harry, of Selinsgrove; eight grandchildren, Jackie lll, Jesse, Krystal, Shane, Noah, Seth, Chase, Cheyenne; and four great-grandchildren, Leah, Natalie, Hailey and Chloe.
He was a graduate of Mount Carmel High School and played trumpet in the band. He continued to play at weddings and clubs with area bands such as The Sound Expression.
He worked at Maurer Dairy for 20-plus years, Leichtman Ice Cream, and retired from Fleetwood Motorhomes.
After moving to Florida, he continued to work as a handyman.
His wishes were to have no public services.