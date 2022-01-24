Jacque Edward Knarr, 90, of Liverpool, passed away Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Penn State Hershey Medical Center.
He was born May 25, 1931, a son of the late Edward and Ada (Hodge) Knarr. On Jan. 19, 1957, he married Patricia A. (Derk) Knarr.
Jacque retired from the Mechanicsburg Naval Depot. He was a member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Liverpool. He was also a member of the Lions Club, Masonic Lodge, Williamsport Consistory, and Shriners International.
His favorite hobby was carving ducks.
In addition to his loving wife, Jacque is survived by his son, Michael Knarr and his wife Stacey; one grandson, Matthew Knarr; a daughter-in-law, Cindy Knarr and her son, Joel; and three nephews.
Jacque was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Steven Knarr; and a sister, Marna Victoriano.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 606 N. Front St., Liverpool.
Interment will be in Fort Indiantown Gap.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial donations be sent to The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1000 N. Front St., Liverpool, PA 17045.