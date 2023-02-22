Jacqueline A. Kahler, 88, of Dalmatia, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born March 18, 1934, in Atlas, Pa., a daughter of the late Anna and Martin Billet. Jacqueline was employed as a custodian for Line Mountain High School until her retirement. She and her husband Charles enjoyed camping for 27 years at Nittany Mountain Campground.
She was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Millersburg, and the Senior Action Center, Herndon.
Jacqueline is survived by her husband, Charles Kahler, they would have celebrated 68 of marriage on June 4; daughter, Martina (Kenneth) Boyer; son, Jeff (Mindy) Kahler; brother, Martin Billet; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son, David Kahler; and sisters, Betty Warner and Delorice Gallager.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or at www.stjude.org.
