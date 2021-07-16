Jacqueline A. “Jackie” Rando, 88, formerly of Watsontown, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Born Aug. 14, 1932, in Shamokin, she was a daughter of the late William C. and Agnes T. (Kehler) Rando.
Jackie was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Milton. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and telling many stories.
Surviving are her two sons, William A. Nelson and his wife Pam, of McEwensville, and Robert A. Nelson and his wife Danita, of New Columbia; and three daughters, Colleen L. VanNess and her husband Don, of Arizona, Jolene M. Betz of Ohio, and Teresa A. Campton and her fiancée Al Boehm, of Northumberland; 13 grandchildren, Carmen Southerland, Heather, Robert Nelson, Staci Gilbert, Kahla Hungate, Jillian Ferrari, Brittney Ball, Cassie Ramsey, Ashley, Cody Myers, Garett Carpenter, Brennen and Tristin Knighton; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death besides her parents were her son, Jon J. Campton; and three sisters, Arlene Liddy, Shirley Persing and Joanne Weaver.
Services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in her memory be made to her church, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 109 Broadway St., Milton, PA 17847.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com