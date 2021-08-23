Jacqueline M. “Jackie” Miller, 65, of Lewisburg, died Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at home with her family by her side.
She was born Oct. 20, 1955, in Johnstown, a daughter of the late Leo and Gloria (Gehlmann) McGuirk. On July 2, 1977, she married Garry Miller, who survives. Together they celebrated 44 years of marriage.
Jackie was a 1973 graduate of Johnstown High School. She received her nursing degree from Conemaugh Valley Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Johnstown. Jackie worked at Conemaugh Memorial Hospital for 14 years. She retired from Bucknell University, where she was the nurse manager for the student health services for more than 20 years.
She was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Lewisburg.
Jackie enjoyed gardening and caring for her houseplants. She was fond of fishing and antiquing. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family at the cottage and being “GiGi” to her granddaughters.
Surviving in addition to her husband are three children and their spouses, Chad V. and Abigail Miller, of Charleston, S.C., Megan L. and Zachery Gill, of Livermore, Calif., and Cody T. and Devin Miller, of Denver, Colo.; three siblings and their spouses, Diane and John Niebauer, of State College, Theodore and Teri McGuirk, of Winchester, Va., and Michele and Patrick Brennan, of Carlisle; and four granddaughters, Lucy Miller, Vivian Miller, Claire Gill and Mia Gill.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at the Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Sacred Heart Church, 41 S. Eighth St., Lewisburg, with her pastor, Father Matthew Larlick officiating.
Burial will follow in Lewisburg Cemetery.
The family will provide the flowers, and suggests contributions in Jackie’s memory be made to Hospice of Evangelical, 235 Hospital Dr., Lewisburg, PA 17837, or online at www.evanhospital.com/support-evangelical.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.