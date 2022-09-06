In the early morning hours of Aug. 26, 2022, Jacqueline R. Wottrich, at the young age of 93, completed her journey on this earth.
Jackie was born Dec. 8, 1928, in Irvington, N.J., to the late William J. Ohle and Gladys (Simone) Ohle. She graduated from Union High School in Union, N.J., in 1946. Those years between the dashes were such a changing time for our country. During the Depression, Jackie’s family struggled along with millions of other Americans to put food on the table and still give their children a good life. Her father traveled around the East picking up various accounting jobs that paid enough to keep her family going. Jackie often spoke of the less fortunate who stopped by their home for a free meal in exchange for doing chores.
After high school, she worked at the First National Bank in Summit, N.J. until she met and married Paul Wottrich. Moving to Lewisburg in 1955, they raised three children, Pat, Nancy, and Jon. Over these years of life, she taught Sunday school at the First Presbyterian Church, was a member of the former Junior Civic League, and volunteered at the Well Baby Clinic, American Red Cross, and Himmelreich library.
As members of the Seven Mountains Audubon Society, Jackie and Paul were instrumental in the establishment of an Eastern Bluebird Trail throughout the Buffalo Valley area. For 20 years, they built and erected birdhouses, checked nests for fledglings, banded the young birds, and cleaned out the nests in the fall. The bluebirds, realizing that prefab housing wasn’t so bad, have returned to the Valley thanks to Paul and Jackie’s efforts. Jackie was an excellent source of information on the feisty little birds. She so enjoyed sharing her knowledge in schools and organizations with a slideshow and often a workshop in which participants built their own birdhouse.
It was, however, her love of nature and the outdoors and the joy they bring to one’s life that were Jackie’s true passions. She and Paul raised their children to appreciate what we cannot create: New England’s thick pine forests, rugged mountain terrain peppered with fragile alpine flowers, the magnificent beauty of our nation’s parks, and just what freedom on the open road feels like in a time when camping needed no reservations and interstates were just a thought on the drawing board.
Jackie was preceded in death by her husband; son, Jon; a brother, and her parents.
She is survived by her two daughters, Pat McNeal and Nancy Wottrich. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Brent (wife Crystal), Zack, Anna (husband James), and Evan; plus two great-grandchildren Owen and Molly.
A memorial gathering will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home in Lewisburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in remembrance of Jackie may be made to the Seven Mountains Audubon Society.