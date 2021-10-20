It was on the eve of Oct. 18, 2021, Jacquelyn Humphries Shetterly, 65, of Middleburg, went peacefully to the Lord. She was surrounded by family and was led to final rest by hymns being sung on the phone from her Aunt and Uncle in Canada; whom she loved dearly.
She was born,March 7, 1956, in Philadelphia, to the late Rosemary and Richard Humphries of Mifflinburg. She was preceded in death by her sister, Rose Novotny, and is survived by her sister, Ricki Long and husband Rich; and her brother, Wesley Humphries and his wife Lori.
She attended school at Our Lady of Lourdes and received her diploma from Camden County High School, in Camden, North Carolina. In her early years, she worked as a beautician, managing a chain of hair salons in Miami, Florida. She later returned to Pennsylvania and began working at Yorktowne Cabinets, Inc. in Mifflinburg. She later went on to work at Wood Metals in Selinsgrove, before medically retiring.
She was a member of American Legion Post 410, Veteran of Foreign Wars (VFW) and of the Buffalo Valley Church of the Brethren in Mifflinburg.
She had four children whom she loved with her whole heart, William Humphries and his wife Jessica, daughter Kristi Nolte and her husband Jason, daughter Amber Kurtz, and son Adam Simmonds and his wife Meghan. She referred to her 10 grandchildren, Ryann, Connor, Shaeleigh, Miranda and her husband Andrew, Chelsea, Kassidy and her husband Brant, Brady, Bella, Blake and Brie, as her “heartbeats.” She loved nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren. She would often reach out via “Facetime” and laugh and sing along with them.
She was full of energy and could light up a room with her smile. She was a lover and would hug anyone who she could get her hands on. She called everyone she cared for “Sweet Cheeks!” She was the first person you wanted to call when you were having a bad day and the last person you wanted to try and make a “quick trip” to the grocery store with. Why? Because she knew everybody and could talk to anyone, for hours. Ice cream seldom made it home in the same state it had left the freezer section.
She was an incredible mother and a hardworking provider. She worked long, exhausting hours in the factory and still made it home with enough energy to make dinner, mow the grass and get her kids to ball practice. She pulled overtime hours to be able to provide the things that the paycheck alone wouldn’t cover. Just watching her you could learn exactly what “perseverance” was. She never gave up and could truly conquer anything.
She loved to entertain guests and cook for the masses. Sundays you could bet that she would have a meal ready for anyone and everyone that wanted to stop by. And you better have marked your calendar for Thanksgiving, Christmas, Super Bowl and Easter. She always left the porch light on. Anyone that knew her, knew it was like a beacon in the night. If ever there was a time that you needed a place to “weather the storm,” her door was open, her home warm and her fridge full. She always gave more than she had and never asked for anything in return. She was amazing and was loved by so many and she will be forever missed.
The family will receive guests beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Buffalo Valley Church of the Brethren, 46 Brethren Church Road, Mifflinburg, PA 17844.