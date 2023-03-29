Jaime Miller Budic, 44, of Riverside, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, Monday, March 27, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center.
She was born in Danville to Lydia (Lutz) Miller and the late Joseph Miller.
She was married to her loving husband, Samir Budic, whom she adored. She was the best mom to her two daughters, Amela, 9 and Naila, 6.
Jaime graduated from Danville Area High School in 1996. She received her bachelor’s degrees in nursing and Spanish from Bloomsburg University. She received her master’s degree in nursing from Western Governor’s University. She also studied in Spain and Honduras.
Jamie loved being a nurse. During her career, she cared for patients at several local hospitals. Most recently, she was a Hematology/Oncology Specialty Nurse at Geisinger Medical Center.
Jaime enjoyed attending concerts and wine festivals. She loved to travel, host summer parties, and spend time with her mom squad. Her greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with her family.
Jaime was full of life and love. She had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. She was an amazing wife, aunt, mother, sister, and daughter. She will be greatly missed.
In addition to her daughters, husband, and mother, she is survived by her brother, Joe Miller, and his wife Brynne; and sister, Cathy Miller and her husband Duane Shaffer, all of Danville. She is also survived by her mother in-law and father in-law, Merka and Salko Budic, and sister-in-law Samira Budic, all of Sunbury. She also survived by niece, Genevieve Miller.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a walk-through visitation from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 8, at Visneski Funeral Home, Inc., 42 W. Mahoning St., Danville, PA 17821.
The family will provide flowers.
Contributions may be made to an educational fund for Amela and Naila at First Columbia Bank and Trust, c/o Amela and Naila Budic, 2691 Columbia Blvd., Bloomsburg PA 17815.
Arrangements are under the direction of Visneski Funeral Home, Inc., 42 W. Mahoning St., Danville. www.visneski.com