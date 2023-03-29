Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to clearing skies late. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to clearing skies late. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.