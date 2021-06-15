James Albert Graybosch, 63, of Lewisburg, passed away at his home Monday morning, June 14, 2021.
He was born Jan. 21, 1958, in Bayshore, N.Y., a son of the late Anton and Ellen (Wahl) Graybosch. He was married to the former Denise Lovelace and his death breaks a marital union of 45 years.
He was a graduate of East Islip High School. James was a FedEx cross country trucker for four years and prior to that had worked at Giant Food Stores in New York and Pennsylvania for 25 years.
He enjoyed shooting, boating, traveling, gardening, music and concerts, and was a family man.
In addition to his wife he is survived by two sons, Matthew (Cat) Graybosch and Rory (Abi) Graybosch; and a daughter, Ivy Elizabeth Graybosch.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.