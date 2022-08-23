James Allen “Jim” Reinard Sr., 70, of Selinsgrove, entered into rest Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
On June 6, 1980, he married the former Anna M. Gass who survives. James was born April 15, 1952, in Danville, a son of the late Calvin H. Reinard and Lydia A. (Soder) Reinard-Long.
Jim attended Selinsgrove schools.
He was formerly employed with Dorsey Trail Co. for 25 years and retired from Jeld-Wen, Sunbury.
Jim was Lutheran by faith and attended Salem Lutheran Church, Selinsgrove, in his younger years with his parents.
He was a lifetime member of the Hummel’s Wharf Fire Company, a member of the Central District Volunteer Fireman’s Association, Loyal Order of Moose Lodge No. 1173, Selinsgrove, and the National Rifle Association.
Jim enjoyed hunting and deep-sea fishing with friends.
In addition to his wife of 42 years, he is survived by one son, James A. Reinard Jr.; three daughters, Leann Hollister and her companion John Pontious, Christie Baslick, and Tina L. (Jim) Elsesser; two stepchildren, Terry L. Hoover Jr. and Tina Foust; 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, two sisters, Catherine V. (Jerry) Shilling and Elizabeth A. Martin; and an aunt, “Em” Neitz.
Jim was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Chris Foust; and a brother, Charles C. Reinard.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, with Pastor Stina Schaeffer officiating.
Burial will be in Shreiners Cemetery, Selinsgrove.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in loving memory of Jim to COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Miami, FL 33134.