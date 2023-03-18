James A. Snyder, 87, Hummels Wharf

James Albert Snyder, 87, of North Old Trail, Hummels Wharf, died unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Born Oct. 31, 1935, he was the son of the late William Snyder and the late Elizabeth (Mitchell) Snyder. On Dec. 12, 1969, he married the late Peggy Ann Roush. He had two sons, Jesse and Brian. Mr. Snyder was a 1955 graduate of Selinsgrove Area High School. He worked for the State of Pennsylvania in the Department of Transportation in Montoursville for nearly 33 years as a mechanical draftsman before retiring in 1991. In addition to his career with PennDot, he ran a small but successful used car business in Hummels Wharf for several decades.
James loved cars and anything that went fast. Auto racing was his main passion, attending many various racing events throughout his life, as well as spending a number of years himself being a drag racer. Eventually in 1968, he became a push truck driver at Selinsgrove Speedway where he served the sprint car community for 51 years. In addition to Selinsgrove Speedway, he also spent time pushing race cars at Port Royal, Clinton County, Susquehanna and Williams Grove speedways.
Mr. Snyder was preceded in death by his brother, William Snyder; his aunt, Mary Snyder; his wife, Peggy, and his son, Jesse. He is survived by his sister Joann Ney; his sister-in-law, Shirley Snyder; his son Brian and his wife Angelia; his granddaughter Amanda Sluhocki and her husband Michael; his grandson, Michael Nardi; his son Jesse's companion, Mary Catherine Devine, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Burial will be in Shreiners Cemetery, Selinsgrove. Services will be private at the request of the family.
Donations in his memory can be made to Eastern Museum of Motor Racing (https://emmr.org/donate/)
Arrangements by V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove