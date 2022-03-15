James A. ”Jim” Wert, 87, of Pine Crest Drive, McClure, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Brookline Manor Nursing Home.
He was born May 27, 1934, in McClure, a son of the late Jesse Martin and Iva Irene (Spigelmyer) Wert. On Aug. 18, 1956, he married Martha Ann “Marty” (Smyers) Wert, who survives.
Jim was a graduate of McClure High School after which he proudly served his country in the Army. Having learned the trade from his grandfather Spig, Jim worked as an electrician and eventually owned/operated Spig’s Electric. Later he covered much of Central PA as a Frigidaire sales rep. He was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church in McClure.
Jim was fascinated by airplanes and earned his pilot and sailplane pilot licenses. He loved to go, by land, air, or sea and over the years enjoyed a variety of watercraft and cycles. He and Marty enjoyed trips in their RV and touring on their Honda Silverwing complete with sidecar.
Jim loved music and especially enjoyed his time playing with the Shade Mountain Strings. He delighted in his grandchildren and meticulously built each of them a wooden pedal-plane.
Surviving in addition to Martha is daughter, Dawn (David) Rigel; grandchildren, Hannah Rigel, Zachary (Katherine) Rigel, Rebekah Rigel, and Jesse (Cristina) Rigel-Felix; great-granddaughter, Jenny Rose Rigel; his aunt, Ilah (Harold) Snook; sister-in-law, Betty Meyer; niece, Karen (Mike) Lance; and nephew, Robert (Lori) Meyer.
He was preceded in death by a son in infancy.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown, with Rev. Lisa Schuster officiating.
Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 168, McClure, PA 17841.