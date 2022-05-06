James A. Wiley, 77, of Harrisburg, entered eternal rest on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, while vacationing in Ocean City, Maryland.
Jim was born in Harrisburg. He graduated from William Penn High School, Class of 1961. Jim was employed with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, 28th Infantry Division, Adjutant Company. He retired after 31 years of military service. Jim then worked at Wiley’s Deli in Camp Hill and was a weekend radio host for the Tri-County Association for the Blind which is now known as Vision Resources. Next, Jim worked for Kint Corporation. He was the secretary and registration coordinator with the Susquehanna Township Baseball Association. He volunteered at the WITF Auction, and in the past, was a lay representative on their Board of Directors. Jim also served on the Susquehanna Township Recreation Advisory Committee.
He was an avid hockey fan who had season tickets to the Hershey Bears for many years. Jim, and his son, Craig, traveled to many NHL games.
Pappy, as the grandchildren called him, especially enjoyed going to the farm, mowing, and having farm camps.
He had quite a sense of humor, a hearty laugh, and enjoyed a good joke or prank.
Jim is survived by his loving and supportive wife, Judy, with whom he shared over 52 years of happiness; a son, Craig Wiley and his wife Gina; four grandchildren, Harry, Jimmy, Becca, and Richard; and one great-granddaughter, Lexi.
He was predeceased by his mother, Edith G. Reynolds and her husband, Roy S. Reynolds.
Services will be held Sunday, May 22, at the Assembly of God Family Life Center, 27 W. Shortcut Road, Newport. Visitation at 2 p.m. with service at 3 p.m. Reception will follow.
Jim would be pleased in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in loving memory be made to STBA, Attn: Karl Hoffman, 2325 Cypress Dr., Harrisburg, PA 17110, Vision Resources, Attn: Danette Blank, 1130 S. 19th St., Harrisburg, PA 17104, or WITF, 4801 Lindle Road, Harrisburg, PA 17111. Please mark the memo line “In Memory of Jim Wiley.”
The George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 606 N. Front Street, Liverpool, is assisting the family.