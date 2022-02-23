James Brian Krebs, 56, of Bloomsburg, passed away Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at his home.
James was born May 22, 1965, in Westbrook, Maine, the son of Beverly (Curry) Krebs and the late Lamar Krebs.
In addition to his mother, James is survived by one sister, Heidi (Theodore) Robuck; one niece, Tara Boyd and her spouse Dr. Lu Qin; one great-nephew, Arlo, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
James loved everyone and everyone loved James. He loved going to Knoebel's Grove and riding the roller-coasters and carousel, and going for walks.
The family would like to thank all of the caregivers in James’ life especially Tracie, Heidi, and Cindy.
Services will be held at a later date at the discretion of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in loving memory of James to St. Pius X Catholic Church, 112 Fairview Dr., Selinsgrove, PA 17870.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.