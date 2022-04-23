James B. Smillie, 82, of Selinsgrove, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Danville.
James was born on June 28, 1939, to the late Emily and James Smillie. He grew up in Philadelphia and graduated from John Bartram High School in 1957. After high school, James received a Bachelor’s degree from Haverford College in 1961. He then moved to New York City to study religion and philosophy at Union Theological Seminary, where he met his future wife, Barbara Sracnek, of New Brighton, Pa. James and Barbara wed in 1964 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Rahway, NJ, where Barbara served as the director of music. Shortly after, James obtained a master’s degree in Library Science from Rutgers University.
James’ professional career began at the public library in Plainfield, NJ. In 1967, he moved to Carlisle, Pa., to take a position as Head Librarian at Dickinson College. In 1971, he and his family moved to Selinsgrove where he became Head Librarian at Susquehanna University. He remained there until his retirement in 2001.
Books filled James’ home and he instilled a love of reading and learning in his two sons, Brett and Benjamin. James was a member of the American Library Association and his career working in college libraries helped foster many friendships with authors, booksellers and professors.
Besides reading, James also loved classical music, an interest formed in childhood when his father encouraged him to listen to operas on the radio. As an older child, James would ride the trolley to operas and symphonies throughout Philadelphia. After retiring, he and Barbara traveled extensively to hear concerts and visit museums, especially in the UK, Germany, Austria and Italy. More recently, James could often be seen attending the Metropolitan Opera live streams at the movie theaters in Harrisburg and at the Susquehanna Valley Mall.
James was an avid home cook and enjoyed preparing meals for his family. His signature dishes included stuffed shells and shrimp scampi, and he always looked forward to making plum pudding for Christmas. He also had a notable sweet-tooth and delighted in gelato and dark chocolate, often insisting that he take his dark chocolate for medicinal purposes.
James is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Benjamin and Erin, and by his granddaughter, Sybil, whom he always let tug at his beard.
He was predeceased by his wife, Barbara, and beloved son, Brett, as well as his sister, Joan DePaul.
James had a long and full life and leaves us with memories of his steady personality and the books and music he loved and continued to enjoy until the end. A visitation will be held from 10:30 to 11 a.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. from The V. L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove with Rev. Richard Fangmann officiating.
Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Selinsgrove.