James Beury Hepler, 93, Lewisburg, beloved father & husband, passed to eternity with the Lord early December 26, 2021.
Jim was born and raised in the Ashland area. His father, Albert, was an underground coal miner. His mother, Sarah Beury Hepler worked for the State Miners Hospital. His childhood was during the Great Depression. He graduated from a Township High School, then put himself through Penn State University, obtaining a Bachelor’s in Business. He remained an intense Penn State fan for life. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving during the Korean Era on a SAC Base in Canada as a Sergeant. Near the end of his term, his father developed “Black Lung,” so he had to leave the military to help his family survive. In the late 1950s, He met Rita S. Mohr. They married. The early 1960s were incredibly busy times, as he set out to establish a business from scratch, designing and building the Susquehanna Motel in Shamokin Dam, which was ultimately successful for over two decades. A Snyder County Landmark. Three children came along then too, James Dwight, Renee Gail and Timothy Jason (who sadly died about a day after birth). The others survive to this day. The marriage was lifelong, ending only upon the death of Rita.
He is survived by his younger brother, Thomas Hepler.
His sister, Shirley Fiddler, preceded him, as did his parents.
Jim enjoyed Penn State sports, hunting, fishing, boating, swimming, being outdoors, singing in choirs.
Funeral will be Wednesday morning, Jan. 5, at Faith Lutheran Church, Lewisburg, at 11 p.m., preceded by viewing at 10 a.m.
Internment/graveside service with full military honors at Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington, follows.
Arrangements are by V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., in Selinsgrove.