James Chris “Jim” Kuhns, 64, of Selinsgrove, passed away unexpectedly in Selinsgrove.
He was the husband of Renee E. (Gilson) Kuhns, who survives. The couple was married for 42 years.
Jim was born on Sept. 12, 1957, in Beavertown. He was the son of the late Carl and Beatrice (Young) Kuhns.
He retired from Moyer Electronics, Sunbury. Jim had a love for his poodles that he loved to walk, and his favorite dog Crystal.
In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by two daughters, Nichole Kuhns and Jocelyn (Shawn) Spade; four grandchildren, Ben, Anthony, Alexia, and Skyler; and two sisters, Sandra (Paul) Kantz and Jill (Bill) Hawkins.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, April 20, at 11 a.m. at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, with Rev. Robert Doll officiating.