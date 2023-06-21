We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of James Carlson on May 29, 2023, at the age of 45.
James effortlessly lit up a room when he entered, and he had an uncanny ability to spread joy to those around him. His charming and optimistic personality was contagious to most people he met. It almost feels as though everyone knew James in some way; he had an impact on so many people’s lives throughout his incredible journey and his presence is sorely missed.
A loving father and son, and irreplaceable friend, James leaves behind a hole in our hearts. He is survived by his son, Alexander; his mother, Ellen; his lifelong friend and brother, Matthew, and many members of his extended family.
James’ loved ones will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest, just as he would have encouraged us to do.