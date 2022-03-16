James “Harry” Chapman, 88, of 40 Windsong Lane, Danville, died at his home on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.
Born in Frostburg, Maryland on June 24, 1933, he was a son of the late Daniel and Mayme Chapman. He resided in Danville for the past 25 years and previously lived in Virginia.
Harry was employed installing swimming pools when he resided in Virginia. He enjoyed volunteering at the Animal Resource Center shelter in Millville and was always available to help friends and neighbors by loaning them machines and vehicles.
He served his country with honor by serving with the U.S. Navy during the Korean War period.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, the former Gertrude Gordner.
Surviving are a sister, Mary Jane Salley of Danville; a stepson, Ross Morris and his wife Linda of Lone Oak, Texas; a number of nieces and nephews; and his close friends, Sabrina, wife of Ron Mikita, and their daughter Savannah Dowd, and Cindy, wife of Rich Mertz, all of Danville.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at the Roat-Kriner Funeral Home, 1133 Bloom Road, Danville, with the Rev. Mary B. Schmotzer, pastor of Shiloh United Church of Christ officiating. Viewing from 9 to 10 a.m.
Private interment will be made in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Danville.
