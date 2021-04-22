James D. "Jim" "Pap" Stahr, 79, of Middleburg, passed away Thursday morning, April 22, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born Nov. 9, 1941, in rural Liverpool, a son of the late Simon and Helen (Hornberger) Stahr. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1959 until 1963 when he was honorably discharged. On Aug. 10, 1966, he married the former Fannie A. Roush who survives.
Jim was a truck driver first employed by Poloron Homes in Middleburg, later Keller Marine in Port Trevorton, and retiring from Milton Transportation. He received the Million Mile Award for safe driving twice.
He was a member of Saint Thomas Independent Brethren in Christ Church, Mount Pleasant Mills, and Lodge No. 619 Free and Accepted Masons, Middleburg.
Jim enjoyed playing cards, going to flea markets, collecting bear banks, and working on tractors and mowers. His greatest joy came from agitating his grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 54 years are three children and their spouses, Wade and Suzy Stahr of Evendale, Amy and Buster Darr of Warren, and Jami and Scott Brofee of Millerstown; 11 grandchildren, Nick Stahr, Morgan and Jalayna Latshaw, Britany, Marvin and Vanessa, Burney and Jamie, and Steven and Payton Darr, and LeRoy, Owen, Vance, and Emmitt Brofee; three sisters, Carrie Mae Stahr, Mary Zabrusky, and Sarah Salvadia; and three brothers, Larry and Walter Stahr, and Lester Guldner.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, his twin Jack, and Paul Stahr.
A viewing will be held at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, April 25, at St. Thomas Independent Brethren in Christ Church, followed by the funeral at 2 p.m. with Pastor Roger Womer officiating.
Burial with military honors will be in the Arbogast Church Cemetery, Mount Pleasant Mills.
Contributions to honor Jim's memory may be made to Give Kids The World Village, 210 S. Bass Road, Kissimmee, FL 34746 or gktw.org or Geisinger Hospice, 74 Schoolhouse Road, Suite 104, Danville, PA 17821.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.