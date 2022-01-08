James E. Clewell, 74, Potts Grove

James Edgar Clewell, 74, of Potts Grove, went home to be with his Savior on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at RiverWoods Nursing Home.
Jim was born Jan. 16, 1947, to the late William and Beatrice Haupt Clewell. He was married to the former Connie Geiser, of Potts Grove, who survives. Surviving also is daughter, Amy (George) and grandchildren Alyse, Cole, Luke and Mia Goodwin of Milton; son Nathan, of South Deerfield, Massachusetts; one brother Scott (Sharon), of Milton; one sister Dawn (Dane) Walize, of West Milton.
Jim was a 1964 graduate of Milton High School and graduated from Penn State University, Hazleton with a degree in Drafting and Design Technology in 1969.
He served in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard in Milton from 1964-1971.
Jim was employed at Milton Steel, Inc. in the engineering department from 1964-2012. He also served as a Supervisor for East Chillisquaque Township and volunteered at the Potts Grove Fire Company.
As a member of Chillisquaque Presbyterian Church, Jim served in various capacities. Currently a member of First Presbyterian Church of Northumberland, he served as elder, choir member and VBS helper. Jim was a Rector in the Tres Dias Community and served in Kairos Prison Ministry. He loved the Lord and opened himself to letting Jesus use him in impromptu situations.
Jim spent many years working at his parents’ farm while growing up. He enjoyed woodworking, house projects and refinishing furniture with his wife. He loved hunting, fishing, trapping and hiking Montour Ridge at one time.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Presbyterian Church of Northumberland or Expectations Women’s Center.