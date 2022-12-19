James E. Gahring Sr., 70, died peacefully Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at his residence in Middleburg surrounded by family.
James was originally from Lancaster and moved to Middleburg in 2022 with his son and daughter-in-law, James Jr. and Karen Gahring and granddaughters, Madi and Mia Gahring.
James was a painter for 45 years prior to retirement. He was a hard worker who liked to keep busy. He was Pops or Pap to those who knew him best, he had no “step” or “in-law” kids, if you were a part of his family, you were his son or daughter. He loved his time at home, caring for his dogs, watching westerns, the Buffalo Bills or WWE. He also loved hunting and fishing.
James was preceded in death by his devoted wife, Barbara Gahring, Lancaster; his parents, Merle and Helen Gahring, Rothsville; and his son, James Findley, Coatesville.
James is survived by his children, James Gahring Jr, Middleburg, Mark Gahring, Norwich, N.Y., David Findley, Colorado, Geri Lou Curtis, Lancaster, Debra McClune, Lititz, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to 365 Hospice, 220 Regent Court, Suite E2, State College, PA 16801.
Services are being planned for a future date.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.