James “Jim” E. Schneider Jr., 83, of Lewisburg, formerly of South Williamsport, entered into rest Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at home.
He was born Aug. 16, 1939, in Muncy, a son of the late James E. Sr. and Rhea (Scott) Schneider. He was married to the former Neenie I. Smith, who survives.
Jim was a 1958 graduate of Muncy High School.
He was employed as a boiler fabricator at Kvaener, Williamsport.
Jim coached Little League, Senior League, and American Legion baseball, as well as Pop Warner football, in South Williamsport.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons and one daughter-in-law, James and Debra Schneider of Linden, and Scott Schneider of South Williamsport; one daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Shawn Schnure of Millmont; two brothers, Richard Schneider and Pat of Milton, and Greg Schneider of Muncy; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Joyce and Bob Reynolds of Muncy, Penny and Tom Rishel of Muncy, Ginger Hill of Philadelphia; two grandchildren and their spouses, Alyse and Kevin Hommel, and Abby and Jarod Borders; and two great-grandsons, Callen Hommel and Jack Borders.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Jerry Schneider.
Funeral services will be private.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.