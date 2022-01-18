James E. “Jim” Stoltzfus Jr., 61, of Watsontown, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at his home.
Born Dec. 3, 1960, in Lancaster, he was a son of the late James E. Stoltzfus Sr. and Sandra Lee (Miller) Stoltzfus, who survives. On March 25, 1984, he married the former Patricia Troxell, who survives. Together they celebrated 37 years of marriage.
Jim was a graduate of Warrior Run High School. He worked for many years as a truck driver.
Jim enjoyed taking care of his garden, hunting, fishing and was a member of the Circle J hunting club.
Surviving in addition to his wife are one son, James Stoltzfus III and his wife Samantha, of Turbotville; and two grandchildren, Nicholas and Colton Stoltzfus.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
If friends so desire, memorial contributions in Jim’s memory may be made to St. John's United Methodist Church, PO Box 105, Dewart, PA 17730.
The family is being assisted by Grenoble Funeral Home & Crematory, 308 Main St., Watsontown.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com