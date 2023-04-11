James E. Young Jr., 74, of Lewisburg, passed away Monday evening, April 10, 2023, at Rolling Hill Manor, Millmont.
Jim was born June 17, 1948, a son of the late James E. Sr. and Catherine (Rudy) Young. He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Bonnie Kratzer on March 27, 2020.
He was a graduate of Milton High School and spent his entire adult working career at the Watsontown Foundry.
Jim enjoyed country music and listening to BIGFOOT Country on the radio. He and Bonnie were responsible for the Lewisburg street light motif appearing on jewelry in Lewisburg. He spoiled the neighborhood kids with popsicles and cupcakes, liked spending time at Grammy’s cabin, and helped secure the molds needed to reproduce the street lights of Lewisburg.
Surviving are a stepdaughter, Chrisie Pick (Scott) of Watsontown; two stepgrandchildren, Kasi Pick of Watsontown and Andy (Makenna) Pick of Harrisburg; and a treasured friend and caregiver, LeeAnn Yeager and son Isaac.
He was preceded in death by a stepson, Ricky Vickers in 2006.
Friends and relatives will be received from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg, when the funeral will begin with Pastor Scott Bartholomew officiating.
Burial will take place later in the Milton Cemetery.