James F. Brennan, 82, died on Jan. 13, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. He was born Sept. 14, 1940, in Shamokin, the son of John J. and Mildred (Braubitz) Brennan.
James graduated in 1958 from St. Edwards High School in Shamokin. Following graduation, he served in the Navy. He also attended the Shamokin Hospital X-Ray certification program and received a degree from Susquehanna University.
In 1967, he married Irene (Brosious) Brennan and they celebrated 56 years of marriage this past June.
He retired from Evangelical Community Hospital where he started as an X-ray technician, also serving in the public relations and development offices, and as Vice President of Human Resources. In his retirement, he also worked part-time for the Shamokin Housing Authority.
James was a Fourth Degree, former Grand Knight and member of the Honor Guard for the Msgr. George Breckel Council Knights of Columbus 4881, former chair of the Zoning Hearing Board for East Buffalo Township, and a CCD teacher, usher, lector, and helper with the Youth Group at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Lewisburg.
He was an avid fan of Lewisburg, Bucknell and Penn State sports, loved to polka and take walks with his signature cigar, but above all else enjoyed time with his family and friends.
James enjoyed seeing Pope Francis in Philadelphia and a church youth trip to Spain
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by a sister, Mildred Blase; and four brothers, Edward, John, Ronald and Gerald Brennan.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a daughter, Pamela Brennan Burns, Lewisburg; and a son, Michael and his wife Lu of Ardmore, in addition to his beloved grandchildren, Alexander, Emma, Jonathan, Thomas, and Ethan.
A viewing with Knights of Columbus Honor Guard will be held Monday evening at the John H. Shaw Funeral Home, Lewisburg, from 5 to 7 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Lewisburg. Interment will be at Northumberland Memorial Park in Stonington at the family’s discretion.
Those who wish to remember James in special way can make donations to the youth programs at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Lewisburg; or please make a donation to your favorite children’s charity.
Arrangements by the John H Shaw Funeral Home in Lewisburg.