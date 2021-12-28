James F. “Jimmy” Gilbert, 79, a resident of The Manor at Penn Village, Selinsgrove, left this Earth for his final home Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born Dec. 23, 1942, in Sunbury.
Jimmy was faced with many obstacles during his time on Earth and was especially proud of his participation in the Special Olympics. He was employed for many years with SUNCOM Industries, Northumberland.
He is survived by his siblings, Letha Daddario of Waco, Texas, Carole Snyder and husband George of Selinsgrove, and David Gilbert of Northumberland.
Funeral services will be private with Jimmy’s family.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland.