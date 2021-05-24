James F. Miller, of Bradenville, formerly of Selinsgrove, died Saturday, May 22, 2021.
He was born May 20, 1949, in Philadelphia, a son of the late Charles and Agnes (Dotchez) Miller.
He was Catholic by faith.
He is survived by several siblings.
James will be missed by his housemates and others at Passavant Memorial Homes.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Barnhart Funeral Home, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A liturgy service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, in the funeral home.
Private interment will be in Selinsgrove.
For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.