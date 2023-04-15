James “Jim” F. Sauers, 87, of Mifflinburg, went to be with the Lord at 12:31 p.m., Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born June 10, 1935, in Mifflinburg, a son of the late Ralph S. and Emma J. (Zimmerman) Sauers. He was married to the former Sandra Y. Reichley, who survives.
Jim attended Mifflinburg High School.
He was employed at Ceco, New Columbia, for many years until he retired. Earlier in life, he was employed in farming and at the Watsontown Brick Company.
Jim was a member of the Vintage Iron Club, Middlecreek.
He enjoyed farming, sawing lumber, making wooden shingles, attending flea markets and the farmers market, blacksmithing and collecting antiques.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 30 years, are one son Tony Sauers of Millmont; one daughter and son-in-law, Jackie and Mark Trutt of Mifflinburg; three step-children, Michael Bowersox and his significant other Megan Kantz of Selinsgrove, Chrystal Delosier and her fiancé Jeff Holdren of North Carolina, and Dwayne and his wife Lisa Bowersox of Selinsgrove; six grandchildren, Lucretia Irvine, Bryan Fisher, Tony Sauers, Tia Harvey, and Kelsey Sauers; one step-grandson, Dwayne McCarty; three step-grandchildren, Russel Bowersox, Eden Delosier, and Owen Bowersox; five great grandchildren, Nicholas Irvine, Skylar Irvine, Willow Harvey, Braycen Harvey, and Finnley Sauers; one great-great granddaughter, Lillianna Ulrich; one brother and sister-in-law, William and Karlene Sauers of Mifflinburg; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Edith Dietrich of Mifflinburg, Velma and George Haines of Mifflinburg, and Westy and Speaker Boop of Mifflinburg.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Betty Mowery; and two brothers, Ralph Sauers and John Sauers.
Family and friends are welcome from 10 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 19, at the Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Rd., Mifflinburg, where the funeral service will be conducted at 11, with Pastor Butch Woolsey, officiating.
Burial will be in the Hartleton Cemetery.
