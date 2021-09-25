James “Jim” Franklin Zimmerman Sr., 94, of 900 Green St., Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 8:10 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at home.
He was born June 15, 1927, in Mifflinburg, a son of the late Hoyt F. and Nettie (Christman) Zimmerman. On Nov.16, 1952, he married the former Jeanne Marie Grove, who survives.
Jim was a 1945 graduate of Mifflinburg High School where he excelled in all sports. He often told stories of how Coach Harry Haney would drive the basketball team in his car to the out-of-town games and then stop at Wehr’s Dairy on the way home.
He served in the Army from Jan. 2, 1946 until his honorable discharge March 6, 1952. After basic training, he went to Berlin, Germany, where he worked as a clerk/typist in the command office where the four powers met. Jim transferred from there to the Mounted Calvary where he had many experiences that he remembered and enjoyed telling the rest of his life. One of his favorite stories was the time their unit was standing at attention for visiting VIPs and General Dwight Eisenhower stopped and spoke to him complimenting his horse.
Jim returned from Germany and worked with his father who was a contractor in the carpentry trade. He and a friend joined the inactive Army and were called to serve in the Korean War, where he spent a year in Korea.
He worked and managed Grove’s Orchard, which he enjoyed for many years, until he went back to carpentry work in construction. After retiring, Jim taught carpentry for one year at Sun Area Vo-Tech.
Jim was past master of the Free & Accepted Masonic Lodge #370, Mifflinburg, and a member of the Mifflinburg American Legion Post 410.
He was a member of the Mifflinburg United Methodist Church, where he served on many committees.
Jim and his wife enjoyed traveling abroad and in the United States, and playing golf together with friends.
In early years, he built a sailboat with the help of his good friend and neighbor, Bob Murray. Many happy times and adventures were had sailing.
Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing, farming, caring for fruit trees, and was an avid Penn State and Philadelphia Phillies fan. His greatest love was spending time with his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 68 years, are one son and daughter-in-law, James Jr. and Karen Zimmerman of Mifflinburg; one daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Mark Mapes of New Berlin; five grandchildren, Bryan and his wife Amy Zimmerman, Matthew Zimmerman, Casey Zimmerman, Jennifer Mapes, James Mapes and his wife Stephanie; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Patricia and Kenneth Smith of Mifflinburg, and Doris Galer of Middleburg; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by sister Jean and her husband William Reading, sister Barbara and her husband Frank Mullany, and brother-in-law, Raymond Galer.
Family and friends are welcome from 10 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 29, at the Mifflinburg United Methodist Church, 279 Market St., where the funeral will be conducted at 11, with Rev. Ronald Warfle, officiating.
Burial will be in the Mifflinburg Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by American Legion Post 410 and VFW Post 1964, both of Mifflinburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to either the Mifflinburg United Methodist Church, 279 Market St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844 or the Mifflinburg Masonic Lodge #370, 361 Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Rd., Mifflinburg.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.