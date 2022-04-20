James Gary Benner, 85, of Route 147, Sunbury, passed away Monday, April 18, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born July 17, 1936, in Northumberland, a son of the late Wilmont and Myra (Derk) Benner. On Feb. 4, 1955, he married the former Shirley Anne Dressler who survives him.
Jim was a 1954 graduate of Northumberland High School where he was a member of the football, basketball, and baseball teams. He proudly served his country in the United States Army after graduating from high school. Jim retired from Chef Boyardee/American Home Foods in Milton with over 40 years of service.
He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed rooting for his teams that included the Boston Red Sox, Philadelphia Eagles, and the Penn State Nittany Lions.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Marie E. (John) Gibboney of Northumberland and Patricia A. Benner of Sunbury; three grandchildren, Nicole A. (Shawn) Colescott of Northumberland, Gary Furr and Matthew Furr; and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Joanne Riess of Wallingford, Pa, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, James Jr.; and his brother, Jack.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Promedica for the kind care they provided Jim these past two years.
Friends and family may call from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 25, at the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland, where funeral services will begin at 11:30 a.m. with the Rev. David Dressler officiating.
Private interment with military honors will be in Riverview Cemetery, Northumberland.
Contributions in Jim's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org